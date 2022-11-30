The Open Finance Paradox

Chris Allen, Head of Retail Banking, Banking & Financial Services Consulting, Cognizant joins FinextraTV to discuss the recent research surrounding the value of Open Finance and whether it is being fully realised. Looking at current paradoxes found within existing policies, Chris offers practical recommendations for incorporating Open Finance into Financial Institutions’ strategies, with what potential benefits can be found, the trigger points to accelerate growth and the steps that can be taken to stay ahead.

