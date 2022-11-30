Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Open Finance Paradox

Chris Allen, Head of Retail Banking, Banking & Financial Services Consulting, Cognizant joins FinextraTV to discuss the recent research surrounding the value of Open Finance and whether it is being fully realised. Looking at current paradoxes found within existing policies, Chris offers practical recommendations for incorporating Open Finance into Financial Institutions’ strategies, with what potential benefits can be found, the trigger points to accelerate growth and the steps that can be taken to stay ahead.

Related Companies

Cognizant

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

DevOps Wealth management Wholesale banking

Keywords

Open banking

