Innovations in digital identity and transactions

Rodger Desai, Co-Founder and CEO, Prove joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, examining what tensions are to be found in a climate where privacy, accuracy and authentication are increasingly crucial to improving digital transactions. Desai expands on Prove’s approach to creating a more equitable banking landscape, including the need for the evolution of digital identity in the crypto space and what else needs to be done to fit the ever-changing needs of global consumers, and most importantly, the values at the heart of Prove- that digital transactions should be as easy and secure as making a phone call.

1895
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

