The role of next-gen platforms in digital banking

Bhavin Turakhia, CEO of Zeta joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, discussing how next-generation platforms and technologies are fast becoming the foundation block to building the future of digital banking. Turakhia addresses what role technology service providers like Zeta can play in helping Financial Institutions and Fintechs shift from legacy technologies to modern technologies and platforms to launch next-gen credit cards.
