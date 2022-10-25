Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The role of next-gen platforms in digital banking

Bhavin Turakhia, CEO of Zeta joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, discussing how next-generation platforms and technologies are fast becoming the foundation block to building the future of digital banking. Turakhia addresses what role technology service providers like Zeta can play in helping Financial Institutions and Fintechs shift from legacy technologies to modern technologies and platforms to launch next-gen credit cards.

