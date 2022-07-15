SCA remains top requirement for merchants

David Jeffrey, Director, Head of Product - Fraud & Security, Barclaycard Payments, speaks at MPE 2022 about why Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) holds its place at the top of merchant's agendas and why it is such an important requirement still. We evaluate the lessons learned from the implementation of SCA so far, the impact this has had on customer experience and what merchants can do to rectify this.
