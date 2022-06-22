Patrice Amman, Senior Director, Financial Services Business Lead (EMEA), Microsoft, & Andrew Reeves, Head of Temenos Banking Cloud, Temenos, speaks together at TCF 2022 about whether the banking sector has been slower to embrace the cloud than other industries, the lessons learned from the last decade around cloud core banking, and what it takes to successfully build a bank in the cloud.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.