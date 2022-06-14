Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2022: Aligning compelling digital offerings with new generation and client demands

Renata Vilanova Lobo, Head of Global Clearing, Payments, J.P. Morgan, speaks at EBAday 2022 about how digital transformation has been re-shaping payments, the shift from digital as a cost-saving measure to a culture, how traditional banks can provide a compelling digital offering and competitive client experience aligned with new demanding expectations from the new generations and new client segments, and how technology is also having a cross-impact in other areas like liquidity and credit management.

