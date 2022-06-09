Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Competing in an era where customer experience is king

Ross Mallace, Global Head of SaaS & Partner Ecosystem, Temenos & John Kain, Head of Business Development for Banking and Capital Markets, AWS, speak at TCF 2022 about their partnership together, how banks can compete in an era where customer experience is king, the benefits of digital banking services in the Cloud, and what composable banking services offers to banks.

