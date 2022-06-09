Competing in an era where customer experience is king

Ross Mallace, Global Head of SaaS & Partner Ecosystem, Temenos & John Kain, Head of Business Development for Banking and Capital Markets, AWS, speak at TCF 2022 about their partnership together, how banks can compete in an era where customer experience is king, the benefits of digital banking services in the Cloud, and what composable banking services offers to banks.
