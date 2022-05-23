Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Current regulatory challenges, trends & the state of international collaboration

In the lead up to Money20/20 Europe, Mitch Trehan, UK Head of Compliance and MLRO at Banking Circle, joins us to reflect on the collaboration between organisations and regulators in the financial services industry. While it’s fair to say that dialogue between providers and regulators is probably greater in the financial services sector than many other industries, Mitch looks at what’s working to benefit the entire ecosystem and its customers and what still needs to change.

