Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

PREDICT 2022 with Form3: Staying ahead of the curve through back-end investment

Michael Mueller, CEO, Form3, shares his predictions for developing payment trends in 2022 and his insight into the future of real-time payments, how banks should respond to the increased demand for real-time payments, and the need for a broad consensus across the industry for this change to unfold. We hear about how central banks and clearing bodies globally are already upgrading their technology to respond to the significant demand for more real-time settlement, the response to the increased globalisation of markets, and how investment in back-end technology will be laying the foundations for longer-term advancement.

For more information, please CLICK HERE. 

 

 

 

 

 
637
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /predictions

51 m
Video
PREDICT 2022 with Form3: Staying ahead of the curve through back-end investment
FinextraTV
18 Jan
Opinion
BaaS: an opportunity that cannot be ignored
Angus Ross
17 Jan
Blog post
Fintech’s set to have a big year in 2022 – here are three reasons why
Steve Lemon
13 Jan
Video
PREDICT 2022 with SmartStream: Innovating back to front
FinextraTV
10 Jan
Video
PREDICT 2022 with EPAM: Changes in Consumer Banking trends
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Form3

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Retail banking Payments Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)