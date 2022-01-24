PREDICT 2022 with Form3: Staying ahead of the curve through back-end investment

Michael Mueller, CEO, Form3, shares his predictions for developing payment trends in 2022 and his insight into the future of real-time payments, how banks should respond to the increased demand for real-time payments, and the need for a broad consensus across the industry for this change to unfold. We hear about how central banks and clearing bodies globally are already upgrading their technology to respond to the significant demand for more real-time settlement, the response to the increased globalisation of markets, and how investment in back-end technology will be laying the foundations for longer-term advancement.

