PREDICT 2022 with SmartStream: Innovating back to front

Vincent Kilcoyne, Executive Vice President of Product Management at SmartStream, speaks on FinextraTV about his predictions for 2022 around AI and ML technology, the importance of the back office as an area where banks will be able to see efficiency gains through the adoption of AI & ML technologies and how this will help them compete, innovate and comply to a changing regulatory landscape moving forward.

