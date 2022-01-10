Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PREDICT 2022 with EPAM: Changes in Consumer Banking trends

Panos Archondakis, Global Head of Banking and Wealth Management at EPAM, shares his predictions for Consumer Banking trends in 2022, why we are seeing fragmentation in the market, and the impact this has had on banks and their customers. We learn about the key findings from EPAM's recent Consumer Banking Report, including what consumer's preferences are today and how banks need to be more progressive in their efforts to educate, inform and advise customers.

Click HERE for EPAM's recent Consumer Banking Report.

711
