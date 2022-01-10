Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PREDICT 2022 with EPAM: Drivers for the disintegration of traditional banking

Alistair Brown, VP, Global Head of Open Banking & Payments, EPAM brings FinextraTV up to date with the latest banking trends and highlights what's driving the disintegration of traditional banking. We hear about the globalisation of Open Banking and the evolution of Embedded Finance and Open Finance, how BAAS, and cloud-native core banking solutions are transforming the retail space, how we make payments has changed, and the role of data in driving new business models in 2022.

Click HERE for EPAM's recent Consumer Banking Report.

