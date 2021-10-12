Navigating the future role of E-krona and CBDCs

Paula da Silva, Head of Transaction Services, at SEB, speaks during Sibos about E-krona and CBDCs. We hear about some of the pitfalls associated with CBDCs, whether there is more value and purpose for CBDCs within developing countries versus more mature economies and whether there is more resilience and trust when it comes to traditional payments and currency infrastructure versus new disruptors.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.