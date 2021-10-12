Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Key areas for Bank & Fintech collaboration in a Covid-world

Gavin Maclean, Head of Payment Products, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, speaks to FinextraTv during Sibos about the impact of Covid on collaboration within the industry, the increase in demand and opportunity for new propositions and how Lloyds Bank’s team has been busy with fintech partnerships throughout the pandemic and continues to focus on partnering moving forward.

1532
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

