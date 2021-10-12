Key areas for Bank & Fintech collaboration in a Covid-world

Gavin Maclean, Head of Payment Products, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, speaks to FinextraTv during Sibos about the impact of Covid on collaboration within the industry, the increase in demand and opportunity for new propositions and how Lloyds Bank’s team has been busy with fintech partnerships throughout the pandemic and continues to focus on partnering moving forward.
