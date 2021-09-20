Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Evolution of Cloud Banking with Temenos

Andrew Reeves, Head of Cloud, Temenos, speaks to FinextraTV about the tipping point in banks’ transition to the cloud. The move to purely cloud-native banking platforms and the evolution of Software-as-a-Service. We hear how the impact of Covid-19 has changed the way banks think about the cloud. The factors that influence their cloud technology strategy and the importance of cloud in creating open, connected banking ecosystems.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

The Evolution of Cloud Banking with Temenos
The Evolution of Cloud Banking with Temenos
