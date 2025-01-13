The 20 Story Analogy for AI Solutions

Every day, there is an evolving series of solutions to equally changing problems for enterprises across the world. Many of these concern technological governance, knowledge application and the growing adoption of AI. In an interview with FinextraTV, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design talks about their 20 story building analogy. Alongside a discussion into composability and data foundation, Jain outlines a five year plan approach that’s divided into 20 floors of deliveries.