Why Tier 2 & 3 Banks Often Struggle with AI/ML Adoption

Alongside the popularity of GenAI in modern conversation, Machine Learning is another technological innovation that continues to provide benefits in tandem. Dr Sridevi Tandley, Practice Leader, Data & Analytics in Banking, Aspire Systems in an interview with FinextraTV shared her insights into the AI/ML landscape and the greatest use cases. On top of this, she also discusses the difficulties tier 2 and tier 3 banks have implementing AI/ML into their processes and how they should lean into third-party vendors.