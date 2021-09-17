Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

NatWest leaders on the Global Open Finance Challenge

Dan Globerson, Head of The Bank of APIs at NatWest Group, and Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Information Officer for Retail Banking at NatWest Group, speak to FinextraTV about the launch of the Global Open Finance Challenge – a first-of-its-kind virtual event that NatWest Group is delivering in collaboration with Australian bank NAB, Brazilian bank Itaú and Canadian bank CIBC. The four banks are welcoming teams of innovators around the world to take part in the Challenge – whether they’re from universities, start-ups, fintechs or global organisations. If you have an innovative idea that could revolutionise banking, then consider taking part in the Global Open Finance Challenge – it could be your chance to present your ground-breaking idea to bank CEOs and industry legends, plus work with one of the four banks to turn your idea into a proof of concept.

Applications are open until 26 September. Register your interest HERE.

378
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

1 h
Company
Softbank-backed THG Ingenuity invests in cloud technology platform
Civo
20 h
News
Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers
Newsdesk
15 Sep
News
Thought Machine signs Arvest Bank to Vault platform
Newsdesk
15 Sep
Blog post
It’s Only Cloud Computing (but I like it)
David Collins
14 Sep
Company
MYHSM joins AWS marketplace
Ultimaco

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Start ups Payments Markets Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)