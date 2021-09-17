NatWest leaders on the Global Open Finance Challenge

Dan Globerson, Head of The Bank of APIs at NatWest Group, and Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Information Officer for Retail Banking at NatWest Group, speak to FinextraTV about the launch of the Global Open Finance Challenge – a first-of-its-kind virtual event that NatWest Group is delivering in collaboration with Australian bank NAB, Brazilian bank Itaú and Canadian bank CIBC. The four banks are welcoming teams of innovators around the world to take part in the Challenge – whether they’re from universities, start-ups, fintechs or global organisations. If you have an innovative idea that could revolutionise banking, then consider taking part in the Global Open Finance Challenge – it could be your chance to present your ground-breaking idea to bank CEOs and industry legends, plus work with one of the four banks to turn your idea into a proof of concept.

