The Changing Face of Payments Systems & The Future of Cloud-Based Deployment

Ainsley Ward, Vice President at CGI and Global Business Development lead for CGI’s Payments Solutions speaks to FinextraTV about the changing face of how payment systems are being deployed. We learn how the approach of cloud-based deployments are impacting banks, why only a handful of banks are adopting this approach globally, how a bank’s risk assessment should change when looking at the cloud, and what security considerations are needed when it comes to putting solutions into the cloud.

