Mastercard on Recovery, Response and the Future of Payments

Valerie Nowak, Executive Vice President, Product and Innovation, Europe Mastercard, speaks to FinextraTV about changing behavioural changes in the payments industry and some of the latest emerging technologies, whilst reflecting on the past year and the impact of Covid. We learn how the pandemic triggered significant behavioural changes in the payment industry, how the latest emerging technologies will further accelerate those behavioural changes and how Mastercard has responded.

641
