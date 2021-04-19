Christopher Papathanassi, Global Solution Lead – Lending, Finastra speaks about Finastra’s latest corporate banking research with a focus on lending. We learn about moving beyond the traditional relationship model and what banks need to do to transition successfully and deliver the most value to their corporate customers.
To learn more about the research ‘Roadmap to the new relationship model’ click here.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.