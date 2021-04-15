What Strong Customer Authentication really means for chargeback rates

Monica Eaton-Cardone COO and Co-Founder of Chargebacks911 and Fi911, features on FinextraTV to guide viewers through the changes that Strong Customer Authentication will impose to chargeback rates – from its impact on reason codes and how chargebacks are being filed to chargeback liability shifts. She will highlight how Transaction Risk Analysis will impact this liability and the different ways it is implemented.
