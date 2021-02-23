Tackling tough legacy transactions in the transition from LIBOR

Stephanie Vaughan, Global Legal Practice Director at iManage RAVN, speaks to FinextraTV about the deadline for transition from LIBOR and what regulatory hurdles are left to jump now the Bank of England and the FCA have set out clear expectations for regulated firms to remove their reliance on LIBOR in all new business and in legacy contracts.
