Adoption, piloting & the technology underpinning 2021's top trends

Paul Francis Walvik-Joynt, SVP Payments International, Nets gives FinextraTV his predictions for the year ahead, where we will see concrete adoption and piloting, and the technologies that underpin this evolution. We learn about what companies need to prioritise post-pandemic, the social responsibility companies must commit to, and how sustainability has been put high up on the 2021 agenda.

