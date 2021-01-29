Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

A recipe for E-commerce growth & success in 2021

Lola Adebanji, EMEA e-commerce lead, Treasury and Trade Solutions Business, Citi, speaks about the direction commerce is heading in and what changes are we likely to see among consumer demands and traditional corporates. We talk about B2B e-commerce, what SMEs can expect to gain in 2021, and the best recipe for a company’s e-commerce growth and success for the year ahead.

616
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /predictions

28 Jan
Video
2021 predictions in Fintech from Standard Chartered
FinextraTV
28 Jan
Opinion
The future of wealth management
Yaela Shamberg
27 Jan
Blog post
Universal trends - Common over all industries?
Joris Lochy
27 Jan
Video
Group Head of Sustainable Business at LSEG gives his predictions for 2021
FinextraTV
27 Jan
Opinion
Jump Start 2021: Fintech Innovation Accelerates Digital Strategies in Financial Institutions
Priya Iyer

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)