Payments Data Insights Can Improve Liquidity Management and Forecasting

Andrew Bubbs, Director, Product Management, Fiserv speaks to Finextra TV on how financial institutions can improve liquidity and create new products and services using payments data insights and tools. By applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, financial institutions can better predict and forecast using historic data, current trends, and changes in the payments landscape and be ready to react to unexpected market dynamics.
