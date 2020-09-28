Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Empowering smaller banks with cloud technology

Paul Thomalla, Global Head of Payments, Finastra, talks about how small-to-medium-sized banks have had to work hard to adapt to a rapidly changing payments landscape, what some of the threats to their market position are, what they should be prioritising in order to become an adult player in the market and how Finastra's cloud technology is helping them reach their goals.

384
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

21 h
Video
Empowering smaller banks with cloud technology
FinextraTV
25 Sep
News
What will drive capital markets firms to migrate to cloud in 2020 and beyond?
Newsdesk
24 Sep
Company
Tibco issues new analytics package
Tibco
23 Sep
Company
Volante selected to work with Goldman Sachs on digital bank
Volante Technologies
23 Sep
Company
Mphasis and Upswot partner for alternative data provision
Mphasis

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Regulation & Compliance Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)