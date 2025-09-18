Navigating the Crucial Differences Between Public and Private AI

Helping to chart the evolution of AI across the years, from automated systems like algorithmic trading to more modern generative and agentic versions today, John Trapani, Industry Leader, Financial Services, Appian, recently joined the FinextraTV studio. Reflecting on this history, Trapani questions how important it is for organisations to understand the regulatory and privacy differences between public and private, as well as asserting his belief that we are still in a phase of needing to babysit the AI systems.