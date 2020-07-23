Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
World Bank's tailored advice for fintechs post Covid-19

Ana Fiorella Carvajal, Lead Financial Sector Expert, World Bank talks about their study with The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance into the impact of Covid19 on Global Fintech. We hear about the state of play between fintech firms and SMEs, the importance of expanding access to finance for SMEs during Covid-19, and how different fintechs across the globe are looking for tailored recovery advice to help them survive post-pandemic.

Click HERE to complete The Global COVID-19 FinTech Market Rapid Assessment SURVEY

937
