Investigating Covid-19's impact on Global FinTech

Tania Ziegler, Head of Global Benchmarking at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, speaks to FinextraTV about CCAF, World Bank and the World Economic Forum's investigation into the impact of Covid19 on Global FinTech, the thinking behind the study and who the Global Covid-19 FinTech Market Rapid Assessment Survey is for. We learn about their taxonomy, why it is so important in enabling the industry to define what ‘FinTech’ means and how the data will be analysed, compiled and used to understand Covid-19’s impact on the FinTech markets and how the global FinTech industry has responded.

Investigating Covid-19's impact on Global FinTech
