Comprehensive Security for Cloud Native Applications

Vinay Venkataraghavan, Cloud CTO for Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks talks about enabling customers to seamlessly enable security controls in their CI/CD process without sacrificing agility and velocity. We learn how Prisma Cloud, the industry's first Cloud Native Security Platform is helping financial services organizations secure any cloud workload throughout the entire DevOps Lifecycle from Build to Ship to Run.

Join 'How Financial Services Can Shift Left to Achieve Security and Agility' - A virtual event designed for financial services organization to learn tactics for attaining visibility, maintaining security controls, and weaving security governance throughout the application development process.

