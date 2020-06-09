Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Improving Customer's Approach to Security & Compliance

Stephen Quigg, Principal Security Solutions Architect, AWS speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about what excites him about cybersecurity and his role at AWS Financial Services, how financial services customers are turning to the cloud to improve their approach to security and compliance and how AWS is working with customers when it comes to security best practices.

Join 'How Financial Services Can Shift Left to Achieve Security and Agility' - A virtual event designed for financial services organisation to learn tactics for attaining visibility, maintaining security controls, and weaving security governance throughout the application development process.

