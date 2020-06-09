Improving Customer's Approach to Security & Compliance

Stephen Quigg, Principal Security Solutions Architect, AWS speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about what excites him about cybersecurity and his role at AWS Financial Services, how financial services customers are turning to the cloud to improve their approach to security and compliance and how AWS is working with customers when it comes to security best practices.

