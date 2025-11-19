NextGen Nordics 2026: Architect the future of money in Stockholm

Registration is officially open for NextGen Nordics 2026, the region’s most influential banking and payments event.

On 28 April 2026, leaders from top banks, central banks, regulators, fintech firms, and technology vendors will gather at Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm to shape the next era of financial systems.

For nine years, NextGen Nordics has been the essential meeting point for C‑suite executives, senior strategists, and technology leaders.

In 2025, the event welcomed attendees by highlighting Finextra’s survey on Nordic payment priorities, which will again be the focal point of next year’s event.

This year’s findings revealed that 32% of organisations see accelerating technology adoption as their top priority, closely followed by improving customer experience. These insights set the tone for a day of discussion on innovation, compliance, and resilience and helped us plan for the 2026 agenda.

In 2026, the focus moves beyond scaling innovation to Architecting the Future of Money, actively designing systems that will define the financial landscape for years to come.

From programmable payments and AI-powered customer experiences to CBDCs and quantum resilience, the agenda is built to equip you with the insights needed to set your 2026/2027 roadmap.

The full-day programme combines strategic content with extended networking opportunities over breakfast, lunch, and the exclusive annual drinks reception. Attendees will gain access to exclusive Nordic payment research and hear from more than 30 expert speakers on critical themes such as digital identity, payment security, synthetic data, global regulation, and infrastructure modernisation.

Sessions will tackle pressing issues like securing payments in an era of fraud, preparing for quantum threats, and designing experiences around people, not just transactions. Join us in Stockholm on 28 April 2026 and be part of the conversation that will define the future of money.