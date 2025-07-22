Nordea taps Mynt to roll out an expanse management system for SMEs across the Nordics

Swedish fintech Mynt has been selected by Nordea, the largest bank in the Nodics, to launch a business credit card and spend management service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Set to go live in 2026, the partnership combines Mynt’s modern spend management infrastructure with Nordea’s pan-Nordic platform to deliver a white-labelled digital toolset for SMEs across the Nordics.



The offering will encompass an all-in-one business card and expense management product, equipped with automated receipt handling, real-time spend controls, ERP integrations, and full accounting automation. The new solution will cover the full lifecycle of business spend - from onboarding and KYC/AML compliance to live reporting and seamless exports to accounting software.



Prior to automation, processing a single expense report could take anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes across entry, correction and approval. With Mynt’s technology, the same task takes just 30 to 120 seconds, according to the company’s own estimates - a 95% reduction in admin time.



Baltsar Sahlin, Mynt CEO and co-founder, comments: “By embedding Mynt’s spend management platform directly into Nordeas offerings, we are reshaping how banks support business customers across Europe. Together we are facilitating an efficient, modern and accessible financial solution for SMEs. One that saves time, reduces admin and allows them to do what they do best: grow and deliver for their consumers.”



For Mynt, the partnership marks its first major bank integration and a key step in its broader European expansion. It also follows a recent €22 million Series B funding round led by Vor Capital, with participation from Visa.