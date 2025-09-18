Vipps MobilePay selects Tink to introduce Pay by Bank in Finland

Nordic mobile payment platform Vipps MobilePay is to adopt Tink's Pay by Bank platform for account-to-acount payments in Finland.

Vipps MobilePay is the Nordics’ leading mobile wallet with more than 12 million users across Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark, processing over one billion payments annually.



Under the deal with Tink, all Finnish MobilePay customers can now add and use all their Finnish bank accounts in MobilePay. The collaboration will also see Tink’s Pay by Bank become one of the three payment methods in Vipps MobilePay’s e-commerce checkout in Finland.



Perttu Kröger, Vipps MobilePay’s Finland c ountry manager comments: “Account-based payments have a strong presence in the future of Vipps MobilePay in Finland. We’re excited to partner with Tink and utilise their Pay by Bank product for this development to our offering. With Tink’s market-leading connectivity, we’ll offer almost three million Finnish MobilePay users a secure way to make simple payments straight from their bank account."