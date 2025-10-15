Lunar becomes first provider in Scandinavia to get MiCA crypto license

Nordic challenger bank Lunar has become the first provider in the region to secure a crypto license under the EU’s MiCA regulation.

The bank launched its Lunar Block in-app crypto platform in 2022, allowing users to buy and sell crypto coins directly.



It has now secured a Casp crypto license under MiCA, which Lunar says means users will receive clearer risk information, transparent pricing, and strengthened consumer rights.



“As a challenger bank, we believe in the power of innovation and that crypto assets can play a pivotal part in the digital asset landscape. But innovation needs guidance from clear rules. Regulation is vital to turning new ideas into dependable services,” says Ken Villum Klausen, CEO, Lunar.