/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bank profits face $170bn hit from AI - McKinsey

Failure to adapt to consumers' increased use of AI could see banks lose as much $170bn, according to a report from McKinsey.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bank profits face $170bn hit from AI - McKinsey

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The management consultant states that a growing number of bank consumers are turning to AI to optimise their finances. This includes the use of agentic AI and autonomous bots.

According to McKinsey, this could affect the amount that banks make from customers with low interest accounts

“Imagine you have an AI agent that says: ‘Hey, you could save $2,000-a-year by moving your money,’” said Pradip Patiath, a senior partner at McKinsey, whose comments were reported by Bloomberg. “It automates a lot of the inertia that is in the system today.”

The McKinsey report states that $23tn of the $70tn in the consumer banking sector are held in zero interest accounts. Unless banks adapt their offerings, this could amount to a loss of 9% to the bottom line, which would push average returns for banks below the cost of capital. 

And while the use of AI should lead to initial savings of between 15% and 20% of operating costs. These benefits will erode over time due to competition. 

 

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Modernising for what’s next: Data-led Innovation in Financial Services
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

McKinsey

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /markets

Keywords

machine learning research/analysis

Comments: (0)

Related news

/people

UBS appoints chief AI officer

/ai

Moody’s warns slow AI adoption could erode margins and market share

/ai

Fewer than 1 in 4 banks ready for AI era - report

/ai

FCA seeks regulatory clarity over lacklustre AI adoption by UK banks

/ai

Use of AI in banking to be subject of new inquiry by MPs

/ai

AI threatens as many as 200,000 jobs in global banks - Bloomberg

/ai

AI adoption in UK FS sector grows but understanding lags

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?Finextra Promoted[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept