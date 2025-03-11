FCA seeks regulatory clarity over lacklustre AI adoption by UK banks

The FCA is to host a roundtable with banking industry leaders over concerns that onerous compliance requirements are stifling investment in artificial intelligence.

0

The banking watchdog says that respondents to a recent FCA and Bank of England survey identified data protection and the Consumer Duty to be in the top three regulatory constraints to AI deployment within financial services.



States the FCA: "These survey results appear to demonstrate a lack of confidence amongst some firms to develop and adopt AI technology, as well as potential uncertainty around the interactions between our regulatory regimes."



The roundtable discussion, to be held in London in May will seek to adress the challenges faced by firms in balancing innovation with regulatory requirements and to better understand the barriers to AI adoption.