UBS appoints chief AI officer

UBS is the latest banking giant to bring artificial intelligence into the C suite, tapping JP Morgan's Daniele Magazzeni as its first chief AI officer.

0

Reporting to chief operations and technology officer Mike Dargan, Daniele is tasked with advancing UBS's AI strategy, helping to reshape business capabilities to improve the client experience and enhance employee productivity.



Based in London, he will also head the chief AI office, which is responsible for ensuring the effective deployment of AI-powered tools and processes at scale, maintaining consistent standards.



He joins UBS from JP Morgan, where he served as chief analytics officer for both the Emea region and the Commercial and Investment Bank. His responsibilities included advancing AI capabilities and ensuring robust AI governance. Prior to that, he was associate professor of AI at King’s College London.



Says Dargan: “Artificial intelligence is a top priority for UBS. I am delighted to welcome Daniele with his experience in embedding AI into business processes, driving measurable efficiency improvements and delivering commercial benefits. As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer he will further optimize our use of traditional, generative and agentic AI capabilities to transform our end-to-end operations and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients.”



Earlier this year, the Swiss lender launched several large-scale AI initiatives, called Big Rocks, which are designed to have a broad impact across the firm and increase the efficiency of processes and systems. UBS has over 300 live use cases and AI-powered tools are being rolled out to all employees, including M365 Copilot, and an in-house AI assistant called Red.