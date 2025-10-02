/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Proptech firm Baselane raises $34m in funding

Baselane, a fintech platform designed for real estate investors, is set to expand its operations after securing $34m in funding.

  0 Be the first to comment

Proptech firm Baselane raises $34m in funding

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The fundraising was led by Thomvest Ventures who committed $20m in series B funding. A previously unannounced $14m in series A funding, led by Matrix Partners, has also been contributed. 

The capital boost follows the recent unveiling of a new suite of AI-powered automation tools. 

According to Baselane, the $34m of new funds will be used to "expand go-to-market operations and accelerate product development". 

“One of the most frustrating, overlooked problems in real estate investing is the financial management, and Baselane is using software and AI to solve this for tens of thousands of customers," said Thomvest Ventures managing director Don Butler.

 

Sponsored [Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & Priorities
 

Share

 
 
1
 
 

Related Company

Baselane

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wholesale banking

Keywords

asset management

Comments: (0)

Related news

/cloud

Bite Investments raises $25m

/retail

French PropTech Virgil raises €15 million

/retail

Proptech Goodlord buys tenant bill splitting platform acasa

/startups

Proptech Stavvy raises $40m

/startups

Santander's Mouro Capital invests in proptech Clikalia

[Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising RiskFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising Risk

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept