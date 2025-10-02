Proptech firm Baselane raises $34m in funding

Baselane, a fintech platform designed for real estate investors, is set to expand its operations after securing $34m in funding.

The fundraising was led by Thomvest Ventures who committed $20m in series B funding. A previously unannounced $14m in series A funding, led by Matrix Partners, has also been contributed.

The capital boost follows the recent unveiling of a new suite of AI-powered automation tools.

According to Baselane, the $34m of new funds will be used to "expand go-to-market operations and accelerate product development".

“One of the most frustrating, overlooked problems in real estate investing is the financial management, and Baselane is using software and AI to solve this for tens of thousands of customers," said Thomvest Ventures managing director Don Butler.