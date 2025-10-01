Bite Investments raises $25m

Bite Investments, a technology provider for the alternative investments sector, has secured $25 million in funding from NewSpring Growth.

Bite’s flagship product, Bite Stream, is an end-to-end, modular platform that provides a single, cloud-based hub for managing the stage of the investor journey. It streamlines investor onboarding and communication, offering a singular portal for limited partners and retail investors alike to view all of their holdings in one place.



It will use the new investment to scale its technology platform, expand its team, and enhance services for asset managers and investors globally.



Henry Talbot Ponsonby, co-founder, Bite Investments, says: “With this funding, we are advancing our vision to combine proven expertise, modern technology, and a service model created by alternative managers, for alternative managers, to truly redefine investor engagement.”