Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stavvy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Proptech Stavvy raises $40m

Proptech Stavvy raises $40m

Stavvy, the Boston-based startup behind a platform that digitises the mortgage closing process, has raised more than $40 million in a Series A funding round led by Morningside Technology Ventures.

Launched in late 2019, Stavvy says its "eClosing" technology makes the complex legal and financial transactions associated with buying a home easier, safer, and more accessible.

During the pandemic, as Americans under financial duress continue to face losing their homes, the startup has also seen demand and interest grow in its technology for loan servicing.

Stavvy is now working with Flagstar Bank, the sixth-largest bank mortgage originator in the country, to provide remote loan modification services.

Ken Creech, CIO, servicing, Flagstar, says: "Stavvy’s digital technology has helped Flagstar efficiently and securely assist homeowners seeking relief with their mortgage payments due to Covid-19.

"Thanks to Stavvy, we can process more requests to help customers more quickly, reduce errors in the signature process, and even better, walk homeowners through their loss mitigation closing during this difficult time."

With the funding in place, Stavvy plans to make senior hires. The firm has already brought in Shane Hartzler, former director for eMortgage strategy and operations at Fannie Mae, as chief strategy officer.

“When we launched Stavvy in late 2019, we had no idea what was in store for the world in 2020. We’re proud of the technology we’ve developed to help homeowners and buyers in this challenging time, and grateful for this opportunity to amplify our services and impact,” says Stavvy co-founder Josh Feinblum.

Related Companies

Stavvy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Trending

Related News
ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

UK challenger bank launches as proptech market hots up

UK challenger bank launches as proptech market hots up

Trending

  1. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  2. European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

  3. As Bitcoin tumbles, BIS examines the future of digital currencies

  4. Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

  5. POS (proof of stake) is Crypto’s New Green Deal

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative