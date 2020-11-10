Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander&#39;s Mouro Capital invests in proptech Clikalia

Santander's Mouro Capital invests in proptech Clikalia

Santander's Mouro Capital has invested in Spanish online residential property platform Clikalia. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

The funding represents Clikalia's Series A and comes with a debt facility and the promise of a strategic relationship with Santander.

Founded in 2017, Clikalia is working to digitise the real estate sector, using big data to help slash the time it takes to sell a property. It has so far carried out more than 500 transactions in Madrid and Barcelona, with plans to expand to new cities.

The deal is the first investment in a Spanish startup for Mouro Capital, which was created in September when Santander spun out its existing Innoventures fintech venture capital unit.

Manuel Silva Martínez, general partner, Mouro Capital, says: "Clikalia is working on changing the housing status quo with a customer-centric vision, so supporting them was an easy decision for us."

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sibos 2020 Report] Digital Transformation Accelerated, [Sibos 2020 Report] Digital Transformation A[Sibos 2020 Report] Digital Transformation Accelerated

Trending

Related News
Santander spins out fintech VC; doubles allocated funds to $400m
/startups

Santander spins out fintech VC; doubles allocated funds to $400m

ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  4. Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

  5. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry