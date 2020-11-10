Santander's Mouro Capital invests in proptech Clikalia

Santander's Mouro Capital has invested in Spanish online residential property platform Clikalia. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

The funding represents Clikalia's Series A and comes with a debt facility and the promise of a strategic relationship with Santander.



Founded in 2017, Clikalia is working to digitise the real estate sector, using big data to help slash the time it takes to sell a property. It has so far carried out more than 500 transactions in Madrid and Barcelona, with plans to expand to new cities.



The deal is the first investment in a Spanish startup for Mouro Capital, which was created in September when Santander spun out its existing Innoventures fintech venture capital unit.



Manuel Silva Martínez, general partner, Mouro Capital, says: "Clikalia is working on changing the housing status quo with a customer-centric vision, so supporting them was an easy decision for us."