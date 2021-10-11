Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Proptech Goodlord buys tenant bill splitting platform acasa

UK proptech player Goodlord has acquired acasa, a fintech platform which allows tenants to manage household bills and split costs between housemates. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Goodlord's platform brings together the core elements of the lettings process in one online platform, helping to smooth the renting process for agents, landlords and tenants.

It will now integrate acasa's technology in a move it says will add value to tenants and create new opportunities for agents to earn commission from a wider range of products and move-in services, such as simplified utility switching.

Tom Mundy, COO, Goodlord, says: "Our platform offers a modern customer experience to tenants on behalf of agents, and this is a fantastic opportunity to continue adding value to these tenants, making the rental process smoother and more enjoyable."

