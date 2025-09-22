Editorial

UK fintech Tide reaches unicorn status

A $120m investment led by asset manager TPG has seen the valuation of Tide, the UK-based business management platform, reach $1.5bn

  1 Be the first to comment

According to a statement, the funding will be used to "accelerate Tide's international expansion, support rapid product development and advance its investment into agentic AI". 

The funding round was led by TPG and its impact investing division The Rise Funds with support from existing investor, Apax Digital Funds. 

“Securing this investment from TPG is a major milestone for Tide and a strong endorsement of our growth as the leading global business management platform serving 1.6m members worldwide,” said Oliver Prill, Tide CEO. 

In recent years, Tide, whose platform is aimed at AMEs, has expanded to India, Germany and France. 

According to Yemi Lalude, partner at TPG and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, the investment firm is "excited to support Tide's mission to democratise access to financial and administrative services". 

In addition, Lalude will also join the Tide board. 

 

 

