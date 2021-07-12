Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tide

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tide rises on $100 million cash injection

Tide rises on $100 million cash injection

UK business banking paltform Tide has raised over $100 million in Series C funding at a valuation of $650 million.

Tide, which has recuited 350,000 SMEs and opened over 410,000 business accounts since its launch in the UK in 2017, says the funding will be used to support its international expansion strategy.

The injection of cash comes just weeks after the firm announced plans to kickstart its international expansion strategy in India, with a committment to invest £100 million and create 1000 jobs over the next five years.

The new funding round was led by Apax Partners with support from existing investors Anthemis, Augmentum, Jigsaw, Local Globe / Latitude, SBI, and SpeedInvest. It brinds the firm's total funding since inception to $200 million.

CEO Oliver Prill says: “Partnering with Apax Digital validates Tide’s potential to continue our growth trajectory and gain traction in global markets.”

Related Companies

Tide

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Trending

Related News
Tide commits £100m investment and over 1000 jobs as part of India market entry
/wholesale

Tide commits £100m investment and over 1000 jobs as part of India market entry

Tide proposes Open Banking data fees to incentivise banks
/regulation

Tide proposes Open Banking data fees to incentivise banks

Tide prepares for Indian launch

18 Jan

Multi-user access for Tide customers on the horizon

29 Oct 2020

Tide pauses Coronavirus lending as funding falls through

09 Jul 2020

Tide goes on war footing as Covid-19 spreads fear and loathing in SME sector

19 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  2. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  3. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  4. Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

  5. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud