UK fintech Tide eyes unicorn status

Tide, the UK-based business banking fintech, is reportedly in talks about a funding deal that would make it the UK's next unicorn.

According to Sky News, Tide is in advanced talks with Apis Partners, a UK-based fintech investor, about a new funding deal that would see its valuation rise above $1bn. 

Apis has previously invested in UK fintechs such as digital wealth manager Moneybox and digital payments infrastructure provider Thunes, as well as a number of investments in India which is Tide's biggest market besides the UK.

The fintech has more than 650,000 SME customers in both India and the UK. 

