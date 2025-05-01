Tide rolls out B2B BNPL product on £100 million debt raise

Tide is to roll out a BNPL pay-in-four credit product to all elgible clients after securing a £100 million debt facility from Fansanara Capital.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Flex is a short-term loan facility integrated into the Tide app to help clients manage cash flow. Eligible Tide members are pre-approved and can immediately access up to £5,000 in credit.
Individual loans have a four-month term, and an interest rate of 3.3% per month. At the time of a new payment, Tide members can use Credit Flex to spread the cost into smaller monthly payments to avoid a balance dip.
Tide made Credit Flex available to around 5,000 users in late 2023 where it proved to be hugely popular. Earlier this year, Tide secured a £100 million securitization debt facility from Fasanara Capital Ltd, a London-based investment manager to make Credit Flex available to all UK members.
Oliver Prill, Tide CEO, says: “As one of the UK’s leading SME lending intermediaries, we work with more than 120 lenders to enable strategic funding solutions. We know flexible, short-term working capital is critical to the success of small businesses where managing cash flow is a constant challenge. With the new Fasanara facility, we are able to extend the Credit Flex mechanism in a way that we believe will benefit more of our members, improving the efficiency and responsiveness of our service provision.”