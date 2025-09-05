Revolut taps former SocGen exec as Western Europe Chair

Digital banking giant Revolut has appointed Frederic Oudea, former chief executive at Societe Generale, as chairman for its Western European operations.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The move complements Revolut’s expansion into Western Europe, as the company has pledged €1.17 billion to build a base in France, and is looking to obtain a French banking license. Alongside its headquarters in Lithuania, Revolut is setting up its Western Europe headquarters in Paris.

Oudea spent 15 years at Societe Generale, stepping down in 2023. Oudea stated: “I’m a firm believer that Revolut is at the forefront of European retail banking, and it’s for that reason I’m excited to join the team at a critical point in the journey towards becoming a fully-fledged banking institution.”

On Thursday, Revolut announced a multi-million dollar deal with Google Cloud.