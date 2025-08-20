United Fintech appoints Rupsa Mukherjee as head of M&A

United Fintech, an umbrella outfit dedicated to scooping up a stable of capital markets, wealth management and wholesale banking vendors, is preparing for a new wave of M&A activity with the appointment of Deutsche Bank's Rupsa Mukherjee as head of mergers and acquisitions.

Mukherjee brings 13 years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking across the UK, US, and India. She has held roles at Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar, and most recently served as vice president in Deutsche Bank’s Investment Banking division in London and New York, advising on M&A transactions exceeding $20B.



At United Fintech, her role will be to identify high-potential companies, lead acquisition strategy, and structure founder-friendly transactions.



Christian Frahm, CEO, says: “Rupsa brings the right combination of M&A discipline and fintech fluency. Her ability to originate, structure, and integrate strategic acquisitions will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities across our ecosystem.”



Firms so far acquried under the United Fintech roll up include Cobalt, FairXchange, TTMZero, Athena Systems, NetDania and, most recently, core banking vendor CBA.



Says Mukherjee. “The opportunity to help scale a platform that is reshaping the financial services technology landscape is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with founders, investors, and banks to build lasting value through strategic growth.”



Her appointment follows a series of key leadership hires in 2025, including the onboarding of chief operating officer, Deepak Nair and chief people officer, Anders Johansen.



